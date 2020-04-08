COVID-19: Shoprite introduces no face masks no shopping policy

The Kwara branch of the Shoprite has introduced ‘no face masks, no entry’ system to its customers if they must come to shop in  the mall.

 

A  corresponndent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited  the Palms Mall, Fate Road, Ilorin, which housed the Shoprite on Wednesday.

The correspondent  observed that  the management of the mall had  provided hand sanitizers at its main gate for its potential customers and visitors  to rub their hands  before they were allowed into the mall.

 

When NAN  correspondent approached the entrance of the shop, he was asked to go back because he was not wearing a mask.

 

The correspondent was then directed to a nearby pharmaceutical shop inside the Mall to buy a face mask that he wore before entering.

 

NAN reports that the pharmaceutical made brisk business as shoppers besieged the place to get  face  masks before  they could enter the mall.

