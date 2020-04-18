COVID-19: Shedrack Agediga Foundation donates food items to Ogulaha kingdom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Shedrack Agediga Foundation, SAF, has distributed food items worth millions of naira to the communities in the Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State to cushion the effects of the lockdown directives of the Delta State Government as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation presented the items which included bags of rice, buckets of starch, bags of garri, bags of ‘tapioka’, bags of beans, cartons of indomie noodles, cartons of iced fish, tubers of yams, sacks of salt and gallons of palm oil to the Paramount Ruler of the kingdom, HRM Joseph Timiyan Agbonu, at his palace in Obotobo 1 community for onward distribution to various communities which made up the kingdom.

Recall that the foundation had earlier embarked on the distribution of face masks, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, tap buckets, buckets and other preventive materials to Ogulagha, Iduwini and Obotebe kingdoms. Presenting the items, Chairman of SAF, Comrade Shedrack Agediga reiterated the determination of the foundation to continue to do all within its means to ensure that the vulnerable, elderly and the disadvantaged were assisted in one way or the other.

Agediga who is the Executive Director, ED, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, noted that the food presentation was the phase two of the donations by the foundation, stressing the need for the people to adhere to the safety measures recommended by the World Health Organisation to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Responding, the traditional ruler of the kingdom, Agbonu extolled the leadership qualities of Agediga, thanking him for his benevolence.

“I don’t know where you derive your inspiration for this humanitarian gesture from, but God shall bless you. The entire kingdom is happy with you”, the Monarch said.

Kindly Share This Story: