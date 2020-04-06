Kindly Share This Story:

To help strengthen the Government’s Emergency Food Response Project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seven-Up Bottling Company today announced the donation of two million bottles of Aquafina premium drinking water as well as other beverages in their portfolio to the state.

This gesture comes as part of the company’s effort to ensure that Lagos State, together with the rest of the nation, is able to beat the pandemic.

Announcing the donation of 2 million bottles of drinking water and other beverages to states across Nigeria via a social media statement, the company praised the work of the health workers on the frontlines, defining them as courageous and said they hope this provision will be used to cater for them as well as their patients and people in vulnerable communities.

Late last month, the Lagos State governor announced the Emergency Food Response project for people within certain vulnerable communities, along with his government’s directives for people to stay indoors. This stay at home order was raised to a statewide lockdown status by the Federal Government and with this donation, Seven-Up hopes to contribute in making this timely relief a success and ensuring that Lagosians all come out of this together.

According to the Managing Director of SBC, Mr. Ziad Maalouf, this is the company’s way of supporting vulnerable communities during this tough time. He further expressed his gratitude and admiration for those at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19, stating that SBC believes that we are stronger together when we take collective action to help each other stay safe.

In addition to their donation of relief materials, the company also announced that they will be allocating their media assets to a sensitization campaign in partnership with renowned Nollywood director, Niyi Akinmolayan. This sensitization targeted at grassroots communities is Seven-Up’s way of ensuring that people understand how they can keep safe and help the health workers fighting the pandemic. With a wide media reach across, the company hopes that this will be a strong nationwide education effort to see that community transmission of the virus is greatly minimized.

Already, the NCDC has improved its efforts in detecting more cases of the coronavirus by setting up 5 more testing labs in addition to the two in Lagos. Currently, 224 cases have been confirmed in 14 states, with 27 recoveries and 5 deaths so far.

