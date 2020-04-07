COVID-19: See 56-country that has confirmed cases with zero death case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus,” the WHO, Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom said during his speech declaring the COVID-19 “pandemic”.

The coronavirus pandemic as at the time of publication has infected 1,288,504 persons with 70,569 confirmed dead. Of course, there were some patients that recovered from the disease; 272,074 so far.

The disease was first discovered in Wuhan City of China late December last year (2019).

China has since switched its status as the epicentre of the disease to the fifth place among the countries most affected.

The United States is currently the epicentre of the disease while Italy the third most affected has recorded the most death from the virus, 15,887.

Meanwhile, there are fifty-six countries with recorded cases of the coronavirus but have recorded no fatality case.

The countries and their number of confirmed coronavirus cases below:

1. Reunion (344)

2. Vietnam (241)

3. Malta (227)

4. Faeroe Islands (183)

5. Guinea (121)

6. Cambodia (114)

7. Rwanda (104)

8. Gibraltar (103)

9. Madagascar (72)

10. French Guiana (68)

11. Aruba (64)

12. Djibouti (59)

13. Uganda (52)

14. Macao (44)

15. French Polynesia (41)

16. Bermuda (37)

17. Eritrea (29)

18. Benin (22)

19. Maldives (19)

20. Guinea-Bissau (18)

21. New Caledonia (18)

22. Equatorial Guinea (16)

23. Namibia (16)

24. Antigua and Barbuda (15)

25. Mongolia (15)

26. Dominica (14)

27. Fiji (14)

28. Saint Lucia (14)

29. Grenada (12)

30. Laos (12)

31. Greenland (11)

32. Mozambique (10)

33. Saint Kitts and Nevis (10)

34. Seychelles (10)

35. Nepal (9)

36. Chad (9)

37. Eswatini (9)

38. CAR (8)

39. Vatican City (7)

40. St. Vincent Grenadines (7)

41. Somalia (7)

42. Montserrat (6)

43. St. Barth (6)

44. Sierra Leone (6)

45. Bhutan (5)

46. Malawi (4)

47. Western Sahara (4)

48. Anguilla (3)

49. British Virgin Islands (3)

50. Burundi (3)

51. Caribbean Netherlands (2)

52. Falkland Islands (2)

53. Papua New Guinea (1)

54. Saint Pierre Miquelon (1)

55. South Sudan (1)

56. Timor-Leste (1)

NOTE: All data quoted were as at the time of first publication.

