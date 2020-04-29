Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu suspends okada operations in Lagos

On 9:55 pm
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu suspends Okada
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has suspended the operations of commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada, in the state, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is coming ahead of next Monday’s expiration of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government on Lagos State, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also introduced a strict framework for movement and re-opening of businesses in the state.

The governor announced the directives during his ninth briefing on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic at the State House in Marina, on Wednesday.

He said the state government will be implementing the dusk-to-dawn curfew announced by President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday, as part of the phased measures to reduce the risk of contacting the COVID-19 disease among the residents and to consolidate on the response strategy deployed to combat the pandemic.

He said: “Commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, are to suspend their operations statewide, except for those motorcycles used for courier and logistics purposes.

“Tricycles (Keke) operating in unrestricted areas must not carry more than two passengers per trip and must ensure appropriate social distancing is maintained between passengers.”

In addition to suspending okada, Sanwo-Olu announced the restriction of operating hours of water transportation companies to between 6a.m. and 6p.m. daily.

He said under no circumstance should vehicles carrying food items have more than seven passengers.

