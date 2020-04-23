Kindly Share This Story:

…launches Eko Telemed to reduce risk of infection among residents

…as RETEAN distributes 2,420 relief packages to members, residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has released N13.8 million to three local governments for the execution of the daily feeding of 100,000 youths through local food vendors, as part of measures to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, told Vanguard this at the State House, Marina, after the governor briefed the media on COVID-19 update.

According to Ayinde, the exercise kicked off last weekend in three local government areas, namely, Ikeja, Agege and Alimosho.

Tayo, who is the coordinator of the programme, said: “The state government has commenced the daily feeding exercise. It has released N6.3 million to Ikeja Local Government Area, N4.5 million to Agege and N2 million to Alimosho.

“However, the chairmen of the six local governments that make up Alimosho promised to add N1 million each to the N2 million, making it a total of N8 million.

“We are doing this in phases, as we have the target to cover the remaining 20 local government areas, in the first instance before the lockdown expires.”

Lagos State Government has launched “Eko Telemed” initiative aimed to further protect the citizens and reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, who disclosed this via the online launch, said with effect from Wednesday, April 22, residents in the state would have access to highly-trained and experienced medical doctors for non-emergency primary care advice via voice or video call without going out from their homes.

Zamba said that residents who develop any non-COVID health issue during the lockdown period only needed to dial 08000EKOMED (08000356633) free toll.

According to her, the free toll line would enable residents to have direct access to non-emergency primary care via voice or video call and speak with medical doctors in any of the four major languages in Lagos State— English Language, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

Zamba said that doctors and case managers would be available 24 hours on Eko Telemed to provide medical services to the residents for a period of eight weeks, as the state continued to roll out its strategies for containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that if further medical treatment is needed after due consultation with the medical doctors, non-COVID-19 cases would be referred to designated and empanelled healthcare providers under the Lagos State Health Scheme, LSHS, or where applicable, preferred healthcare providers.

ALSO READ:

But patients with high index of COVID-19 suspicion would be referred to designated testing sites and isolation centres in Lagos State through the COVID-19 HOTLINE 08000CORONA.

Zamba, who commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving the project, said that Eko Telemed provided by LASHMA is part of COVID-19 response, appealed to the residents to tap into the opportunity in order for the state government to further protect their lives and family members as well as contain the spread of the virus.

RTEAN distributes 2,420 relief packages to members, residents

Also, the Road Transports Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, has distributed 1,730 bags of rice and 690 bags of gari to its members and Lagos residents to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

Alhaji Mohammed Musa, Chairman of RTEAN, said that the gesture was borne out of the passion to alleviate the sufferings of its members whose sources of income had been affected by the government-imposed lockdown.

According to him, the association purchased 1,500 bags of rice in the palliative, while it also received 230 bags of rice and 690 bags of gari from the state government as palliatives for members.

Musa, said that the union could not keep looking and watching while its members were suffering due to the lockdown, stressing that financial assistance of N10,000 had been provided for some members.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: