COVID-19: Rotary Club of Osubi fights ‘hungervirus’, harps on strengthening immunity

Rotary Club of Osubi under District 9141, on Friday April 24, presented baskets of rice, beans and garri to 100 aged and Indigent persons in Osubi as well as Okorikpehre Communities in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, describing the palliative as an effort to fight ‘hungervirus’ and encourage the people to obey government’s lockdown order.

President of Rotary Club of Osubi, Rotarian Godwin Osas Obasuyi, who led other Rotarians of the Club to town halls of the communities, harped on the need for people to fight the coronavirus pandemic, by eating food that would strengthen their immunity.

While stating that, “the world is experiencing a secret warfare, called coronavirus”, Rotarian Obasuyi, a one-time Operations Manager, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in-charge of Ondo and Ekiti States, averred that most of the COVID-19 cases so far reported in Nigeria “are imported”.

He emphasized the need for everyone to practice preventive measures such as social distancing, continuous washing of hands with soap and water as well as the use of hand sanitizers.

Chairman of Osubi Community, Paul Erugbenor and President- General of Okorikpehre Community, Collins Ijamani, commended the Rotary Club of Osubi for the food items.

