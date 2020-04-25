Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Rotary Club of Osubi fights ‘hungervirus’, harps on strengthening immunity

On 1:07 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Rotarian Obasuyi (right) presenting a combination of baskets of rice, beans & garri to Mrs. Ann Jonathan at Osubi Town Hall

Rotary Club of Osubi under District 9141, on Friday April 24, presented baskets of rice, beans and garri to 100 aged and Indigent persons in Osubi as well as Okorikpehre Communities in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, describing the palliative as an effort to fight ‘hungervirus’ and encourage the people to obey government’s lockdown order.

 

President of Rotary Club of Osubi, Rotarian Godwin Osas Obasuyi, who led other Rotarians of the Club to town halls of the communities, harped on the need for people to fight the coronavirus pandemic, by eating food that would strengthen their immunity.

 

READ ALSO:COVID-19: PETAN donates food items to host communities in Rivers

While stating that, “the world is experiencing a secret warfare, called coronavirus”, Rotarian Obasuyi, a one-time Operations Manager, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in-charge of Ondo and Ekiti States, averred that most of the COVID-19 cases so far reported in Nigeria “are imported”.

 

He emphasized the need for everyone to practice preventive measures such as social distancing, continuous washing of hands with soap and water as well as the use of hand sanitizers.

 

Chairman of Osubi Community, Paul Erugbenor and President- General of Okorikpehre Community, Collins Ijamani, commended the Rotary Club of Osubi for the food items.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!