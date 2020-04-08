Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Iriebe Community in ObioAkpor local government area of Rivers State has urged companies operating in their area to provide them with food items to cushion the effects of the coronavirus.

The Iriebe Council of Chiefs Chairman, Chief Godspower Eleto, spoke in Port Harcourt while the paramount ruler of the community, Eze Dr Jeremiah Worenwu, distributed some food items to women as community efforts to alleviate suffering in the area as the lockdown continued in the state.

Eleto called on companies operating within the community to come to their aid as the paramount ruler cannot carter for the needs of the residents alone.

However, Worenwu, explained: “The community thought it wise to give assistance to both indigenous and non-indigenous women living and doing business in their community, the food item though it will not be enough but is just to support them since they have been observing the sit at home directives of the Rivers State government.”

The traditional ruler said that the food items which included garri, yam, onions, and indomies were the effort of the community, saying that they were informed that the local government is also making similar arrangement of palliative measure but they were yet to receive the items.

Vanguard

