COVID-19 restriction: Police arrest 28 violators, 12 vehicles in Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto state has arrested 28 persons and 28 vehicles for violating the inter-state movement restriction order imposed by the State Government.

Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto state, disclosed this on Tuesday, while speaking with newsmen.

The commissioner said that the defaulters were arrested between April 11 and April 14 by a Joint Task Force Patrol Team while patrolling the Sokoto-Zamfara and Sokoto-Kebbi borders.

Kaoje said that the arrested 12 vehicles included eight Sharon, one Volkswagen, one Honda Accord, one Ford and one Toyota Avensis.

He noted that the suspects embarked on their journey knowing that there was a restriction order, adding that after investigation they would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the commissioner restated the commitment of the command toward clamping down on those who use unregistered vehicles, cover number plates and use diplomatic number plates.

He said that he would lead a “Special Task Force’’ toward enforcing the order.

“Moreover, the mandate of the special task force will include the arrest of unauthorised policemen attached to VIPs and individuals in the state.’’

The commissioner cautioned those engaging in the acts to desist or be “appropriately sanctioned.’’

vanguard

