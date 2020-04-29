COVID-19: Residents in Lagos receive financial support, food items, others

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of coronavirus lockdown, Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub, has given palliatives to some of the most vulnerable people as a relief in the state.

Also read:

Speaking, Mr Adeyanju Folarin, Curator, Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub, disclosed that, the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of some of the poorest in the population, incapacitating many from being able to provide even the most basic of necessities for their families.

The palliatives which were in partnership with Arthouse Contemporary was a way to give back to the society especially the vulnerable.

“We have raised over N1m to facilitate the distribution of care packages to at-risk communities. Our partner played an instrumental role in our fundraising effort, the organisation has held a series of auctions in which the full proceeds of the pieces sold were donated to our food distribution initiative.

“These funds have been used to create relief packages containing food, non-perishables and reusable masks that were in the first phase, distributed to the widows displaced from the Otodo Game Slum. In partnership, other foundations gave back to many of the women who have now moved to Ikota were beneficiaries of these materials that are in vital need at this exceptional time.

“In line with our impact area of Equity and Inclusion, we believe that regardless of the situation everybody should have access to basic needs like food, medical supplies; hence our action”, he said.

He however urged Nigerians to support the initiative so as to be able to offer much-needed support with food, medical supplies and hot meals during this time when people are out of work.”

In her contribution, Mrs Kavita Chellaram, Founder, Arthouse Contemporary commended the initiative and also commended women to benefit from the palliatives.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: