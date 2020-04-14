Kindly Share This Story:

Rensource, Nigeria’s leading provider of critical merchant infrastructure has launched Merchlist.co, a digital platform that helps small and medium-sized retailers get discovered quickly while enabling servicing and fulfillment of customer orders online.

The Merchlist.co platform which was rapidly developed as a solution to keep SMEs viable during the COVID-19 pandemic has two main features: 1) BUY – which allows customers purchase directly from SMEs, and 2) DISCOVER – which aggregates services, contact details and delivery methods, ensuring that end users can see service availability in real-time.

Partner SMEs on Merchlist.co include Grocery Bazaar, Grand Square, Rx Pharmacy, Food Jaar, and The Meat Shop. While the platform is currently in its testing stage, only accepting a limited number of orders per day, plans are said to be underway to roll out in additional markets across Nigeria, allowing more SMEs and merchants to go digital and access end-users.

Speaking on the innovation, Chief Operating Officer of Rensource, Anu Adasolum said the company’s mission is focussed on enabling access to critical services, initially to energy, and now broadening that range. He explained that this new addition to its product portfolio is consistent with the company’s mission, providing access to essential items including groceries, toiletries, beauty and cleaning products, all at the touch of a button.

He said “At Rensource we’re focused on connecting people to the most important things. Energy has always been our core business but in light of the pandemic, we see the opportunity to help small businesses who are the backbone of our economy survive by gaining access to consumers online.

The launch of Merchlist will ensure that small businesses stay in business and everyday consumers can continue to access essential goods. Merchlist aims to connect as many small businesses as possible to the millions of internet users in Nigeria– simply, easily and quickly.

“We have also launched a fund to support our merchant families during this period. Donations by Merchlist is providing food, essentials and medical supplies to these families through our partner NGOs, Lagos Food Bank, Foundation for the Support of the Less Privileged and Dream from the Slum.

We know that we cannot do this alone and are calling on well meaning Nigerians to contribute by visiting donations.merchlist.co.”

