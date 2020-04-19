Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of its Social Corporate Responsibility, CSR, Rendeavour Africa’s Urban Future, on Saturday, launched a free daily feeding programme that will cater for no fewer than 10,000 residents of Lagos youths.

Rendeavour said the scheme is to cushion the economic effects of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Rendeavour, the largest private city developer and partner with Lagos State Government on the Alaro City project, launched the programme at Adeniji-Adele area of Lagos Island.

The Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Jennings, speaking to newsmen at the flag off, said the company’s gesture would complement Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s stimulus package, the “Daily Food Kitchen Programme,” in reaching more youths, who have been restive following weeks of staying at home occasioned by the lockdown.

Jennings commended Sanwo-Olu for his leadership and efforts at tackling the spread of the virus in the state.

He promised that the organisation would continue to support government’s efforts in ameliorating the plights of Lagos residents.

Recall that the state governor, on Tuesday, announced the commencement of a daily food kitchen programme targeted at feeding 100,000 youths across the state.

He said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu has led commendably from the front in the battle against COVID-19 in Lagos, to the admiration of all, including the international community.”

According to him, other initiatives by the organisation, targeted at cushioning the effects, include the distribution of relief items which commenced in Epe two weeks ago.

His words: ‘’The company is also rolling out a civic education campaign aimed at boosting awareness of effective ways of combating the pandemic.

“Additionally, top executives of the organisation have partnered with the Lagos branch of a global business leadership community in funding the construction of a COVID-19 treatment/isolation centre in Lagos.”

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, said: “The initiative to feed 10,000 people daily by the organisation is a laudable one and perfectly keys in with the objectives of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s COVID-19 emergency food response.

“We welcome all partnerships on this quest to ensure that those in need are fed during this period.”

For the Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, “it is heart-warming to see our partners in the private sector rise up to the occasion and key into the state government’s programmes aimed at battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has, once again, shown leadership worthy of emulation and we are happy that responsible corporate players like this organisation are partnering with us.”

Also, commenting on the development, Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Kamal Salau -Bashua, commended the group for its initiative, saying “it is individual gesture and initiative that must be applauded.

“Well, we want to actually appreciate Rendeavour for partnering with the state government in terms of distributing relief packages to the people of this council. On behalf of the people of this council we thank them.”

Salau-Bashua appealed to other corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to partner with the states and Federal Government to defeat COVID -19.

