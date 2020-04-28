COVID-19: Remodel businesses for contactless services – ICT Expert

Kindly Share This Story:

An Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, Mr Tunde Badmus, on Tuesday, advised businesses to remodel their style of service delivery to contactless form.

Badmus, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said Coronavirus (COVID-19) is the new reality and companies need to devise means of survival.

According to him, large scale and some medium scale businesses prior to COVID-19 pandemic were already conversant with digitising their business.

He said it was left for those partially deploying digitisation to key in especially the small scale businesses and low-income entrepreneurs.

“For every business, there is an opportunity to pivot or remodel.

“This is keeping the business name and essentials, but offering another kind of service that is still within your scope which requires the business owner using technology to drive it.

“Restaurants can use drones to deliver food to customers, meeting appointments can be booked on official websites and there are already lots of video conferencing tools now.

“Businesses need to start remodeling their ideas for contactless services,” Badmus said.

The expert pointed out that some organisations, who were newly embracing technology tools for their services could encounter challenges in keeping stock of service delivery chain.

He said that tools like Customer Relationship Management (CRM) can be used, adding that it has the capacity to enhance business relationships which focuses on customer retention and driving sales growth.

Badmus also said that digitising businesses can increase customers, income and has the capacity for a wide range of reach.

“Embracing technology now is not late because we still have over 86 million Nigerians not digitally-led and the market is vast,” he said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: