COVID-19: Refrain from Ramadan rituals, traditions, Buhari tells Muslims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- AS Muslims all over the world begin the 30 -day fast, following the sighting of the moon, President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned them to refrain from those Ramadan rituals and traditions such as group meals and congregational prayers to avoid crowding.

The President who sent his best wishes to the Muslim community explained that the rituals and traditions that normally go with the Ramadan fast have been put on hold by Muslim religious authorities all over the world.

He said that the decion was to curb the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic that was ravaging over 200 countries of the world.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I congratulate all Muslims as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast which is depicted by self-denial, universal brotherhood, austerity and helping relatives and needy people,” says the President.

President Buhari described Ramadan 2020 as a challenge, falling as it is in the period of the global pandemic, which has spread to more than 200 nations, with virtually all countries advising citizens to avoid large gatherings and have their prayers and meals (suhoor and iftar) individually or with family at home.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said, “In this Ramadan period, the kind of socializing you are used to now risks spreading the Coronavirus. “

He enjoined Muslims” to refrain from those Ramadan rituals and traditions such as group meals and congregational prayers that have been put on hold by Muslim religious authorities all over the world.”

President Buhari urged them to endure and not to use the Coronavirus as an excuse not to participate in the Ramadan fast, unless such abstention is warranted by the excuses clearly outlined by health and religious authorities.

He wished Muslims in the country and the world over all the blessings of the holy month.

Kindly Share This Story: