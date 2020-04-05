Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The management of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, said it has commenced emergency provision of solar mini-grid solutions in Primary Health Centres, COVID-19 isolation centres and NCDC reference laboratories across the country.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, explained that the intervention and emergency program also covered the provision of Solar Home Systems, SHS, to easy citizens’ discomfort in the wake of ongoing lockdown order by the government.

Ahmad, through a statement he personally signed, which a copy was made available to Vanguard in Abuja, noted that the intervention program was part of REA’s support in stemming the tide of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

He stressed further that the effort was in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge in his national broadcast of 29th March 2020 to all agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to support the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, and a follow-up press release from the Honorable Minister of Power on the 31st of March 2020 itemizing palliatives for the power sector.”

According to him, REA as part of its support to contain COVID-19 in Nigeria is embarking on “Program of action for direct intervention and emergency provision of Solar Home Systems, SHS, and solar mini-grid solutions in Primary Health Centres, COVID-19 Isolation Centres and NCDC reference laboratories across the country.

“Working with the World Bank and African Development Bank, AfDB, on accelerating grant disbursement to qualifying developers of Solar Home Systems, SHS, and solar mini-grid projects under the Nigeria Electrification Project, NEP.

“Continue implementing the Rural Electrification Fund, REF, disbursement for projects.

“Engaging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the Federal Ministry of Power for inclusion of energy access companies and off-grid power developers under the COVID-19 intervention program of the Bank.”

Ahmad noted that, “REA is mindful of the impact of reliable electricity access especially at this difficult time and will continue to engage with stakeholders and development partners to complement the efforts of the Presidential Task Force, Federal Ministry of Health, the NCDC, Economic Sustainability Committee and our health workers/first responders who risk their lives daily, to ensure that the pandemic is contained and managed effectively.”

The REA boss explained that the agency is the Implementing Agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyze economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.

The REA he said was currently implementing the Nigeria electrification project, energising economies initiative, energising education programme, rural electrification fund, energy database and capital projects.

