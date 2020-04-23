COVID-19: PTF directs NCDC to send support team to Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has directed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to send an enhanced support team to Kano State to mobilise resources for contact tracing.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and PTF Chairman, said this on Thursday at the Taskforce’s daily briefing in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 150 persons had been buried in the state in the last five days.

Mustapha said that immediate necessary measures were being taken, in conjunction with the state government to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state and stop Kano city from becoming the next epicentre.

He, however, said that the situation in the state was still being assessed and monitored closely.

The SGF, who said that the assessment of the impacts of the lockdown was still ongoing, confirmed that the NCDC Director-General and the WHO representative had returned from their tour of nine states.

“Their report is being evaluated in preparation for the recommendations to the President,” he said.

The PTF chairman expressed the team’s concern over non-compliance by private medical facilities with the directive to seek accreditation before treating coronavirus related cases.

Mustapha described COVID-19 as a highly infectious disease, adding that if not well-managed in purpose-built facilities and specialised centres, it could pose serious danger, not just to the medical staff in such hospitals, but also to other patients and the loved ones at home.

He appealed to operators of private medical facilities wishing to continue to treat COVID-19 cases to apply to the Federal Ministry of Health for accreditation.

Meanwhile, the PTF Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, said that additional laboratory equipment had been sent to Kano.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

