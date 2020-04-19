COVID-19 provides opportunity to develop Nigeria’s health sector — Bishop Oke

Kindly Share This Story:

Bishop Wale Oke, the National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), says the coronavirus pandemic has created an opportunity for Nigeria to develop its health sector.

Oke said this in a statement issued by his media office in Ibadan on Sunday.

The renowned cleric, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, also commended government at all levels for their efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

“Indeed, in Nigeria, God has been so good to us. This is because as deadly as the coronavirus disease is, our country has not recorded a high rate of deaths.

“Yet, with all our inadequacies, God, by His mercy, has been keeping us safe. Even developed countries with better facilities are recording heavy casualties on a daily basis.

“So, one of the lessons we should learn as a fall-out of this pandemic experience at the end of the day is for our government at all levels to ensure the rejuvenation and the development of our infrastructure, with particular attention to the health sector.

“At least, with a time like this, the take-home lesson for all us should be that not all the time do money, position and influence work. God is the ultimate,” he said.

According to Oke, Nigeria is blessed with both mineral and human resources while bad leadership in the past had been its bane.

While commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government on the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, he said rejuvenating the health sector would help immortalise him.

“Alhaji Abba Kyari’s loss is indeed painful.

” However, his death as a result of the disease should be a wake-up call for all those concerned to do the needful by ensuring that our healthcare system is rejuvenated while other sectors do not suffer neglect.

“Thank God, we have the resources to take care of all these,” he said.

