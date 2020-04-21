Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday tasked the Federal Capital Territory Administration to prosecute Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha over alleged violation of health safety and social restriction directives by certain government officials during the funeral of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

This is as the party said the apology by Mr. Mustapha came after widespread condemnation of the conduct of such government officials and other individuals at the funeral.

A statement signed by party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan read: “The PDP describes as unfortunate that those who make and enforce rules over ordinary Nigerians were found directly violating the same rules with impunity, thereby compromising the efforts to check the spread of the pandemic in our country.

“Our party holds that the SGF and other government officials including PTF members ought to have shown respect to the memory of Mallam Kyari by conducting themselves in a manner that should have served as a guide to other Nigerians in the fight against COVID-19.

“This, therefore, is not an act that an apology by the SGF will serve as enough, as it does not drive home the issue at stake to the public as well as to government officials.

“Consequently, the PDP charges the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) authorities, in line with its actions against ordinary Nigerians who had flouted the rules, to immediately prosecute all government functionaries involved in this violation.

“Nigerians had all watched how the FCT prosecuted residents at various mobile courts across the territory. Justice would therefore only be done and of course, seen to have been done, if the FCT toes the same line in this instance.

“Nigeria as a nation is governed by the constitution in which all Nigerians are deemed equal before the law. Our officials must learn to respect rules made and enforced by them, particularly at this trying time.

“The PDP, however, urged Nigerians not to allow this development to make them lose faith in the overall multi-sectoral effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP also charges all citizens to redouble their efforts in adhering to the restriction order as well as health safety directives of social distancing and personal hygiene, adding that with the concerted effort of all, the nation will defeat the scourge.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

