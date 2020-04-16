Kindly Share This Story:

Gives reasons for lockdown extension

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Government has restated its warning that private hospitals in the State steer clear admitting and treating suspected or confirmed Coronavirus patients.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode who gave the warning in public announcement on Thursday, stated that non-adherence to the directive would attract prosecution by the State Government.

Egbemode disclosed the State government has accredited health facilities with required personnel to treat suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in the State.

“The State Government of Osun has reiterated that private hospitals across the State are NOT ALLOWED to treat COVID-19 patients, whether suspected or confirmed.

“The State has recognised, accredited and adequate Government facilities with the required personnel to take care of patients, whether suspected or confirmed, at its Isolation and Care Centres. Testing and treatment are free in all government facilities,” she said.

The Commissioner noted that attempt to treat COVID-19 patients in private facilities would only open the State to community infections and negate all the sacrifices people of Osun had made so far.

Similarly, the state government said the extension of the lockdown was taken to forestall community spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking during a radio programme on Thursday, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan said the decision was necessarily taken in the overall interest of the State.

When asked whether it is possible for government to relax the lockdown and impose a curfew since most of the infected persons had been discharged, Omipidan responded that such action would not do the state any form of benefit, adding that what the state needs at the moment was beyond curfew.

“Just imagine what would have happened if we had not ordered total lockdown. It would have been worse and we would have recorded more cases.

“As we all know, the lockdown gives room for easy contact tracing, it helps to control the socioeconomic activities and by extension, since no one would be allowed to come in, then, the community transmission of the disease would be properly managed.

“I must commend our people for the high sense of compliance and understanding shown throughout the first lockdown period because in all honesty, the compliance in Osun is high and impressive compare with other states. We need them to repeat same this time,” he added.

