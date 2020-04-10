COVID-19: Primary health care centres not affected by lockdown – NPHCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE general public, especially parents and caregivers have been informed that all Primary Health Care Centres, PHCs, remain open throughout the country, including states with a lockdown order.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDC, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, announced this in a statement, Friday.

Dr. Shuaib, who noted that “the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country should not affect the routine services provided by the PHCs”, said, “Governments at the national, state and local levels have put in place measures for safe delivery of all Primary Care services at the PHC centres.”

To this end, he urged “parents and caregivers to continue, as usual, to take their children to the PHCs closest to them for immunization, growth monitoring, antenatal care, childbirth, and all other PHC related service delivery.”

“All caregivers, health workers, and Nigerians are advised to obey all government guidelines on social distancing, frequent handwashing with soap and water, self-isolation, etc throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.”

