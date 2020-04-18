COVID-19: Presidency bans condolence visits to Abba Kyari’s residence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency on Saturday banned all forms of condolence visits to the family of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari and the presidency.

The ban which came shortly after the late Chief of Staff was buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja according to Islamic rites was to ensure the observance of social distancing to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Recall that late Chief of Staff whose death was announced early hours of Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, died of Coronavirus in a private hospital in Lagos.

The remains were ferried to Abuja with stop over at his residence, Defence House before the internment at the Gudu Cemetery.

In a statement after his burial, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, advised well wishers and sympathizers to pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The statement read, “The remains of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, arrived in Abuja Saturday morning from Lagos, and have been buried at Gudu cemetery after funeral prayers at his residence.

“As advised by the protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health on social distancing, the burial marks the end of all ceremonies and there will be no condolence visits to family and the Presidency.

“Well-wishers and all other Nigerians are instead advised to pray for the repose of the soul of the late Chief of Staff.

A condolence register will be opened at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) from Sunday for those who are able to use the window permitted for movement by the FCT administration.”

