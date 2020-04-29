Kindly Share This Story:

As the concern generated by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in regards to its economic impact, immediate and future, continues to evolve into a serious global discussion, and especially in Nigeria, a New York-based and the United States of America trained Nigerian expert in Life Coaching, Mr. Andy Oyemi has said that concerns about mental and emotional wellbeing should be a top priority.

This he said is important seeing that many individuals, families, and companies have already lost or may lose their incomes and livelihoods, with scores of families dealing with deaths of loved ones in a manner that is traumatic, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Renowned for his works in helping individuals, families, and companies recover and sustain their livelihood through post-crisis emotional therapy, Mr. Oyemi insists that any economic recovery plan or business continuity program that does not factor in mental health and emotional wellness would only be a cosmetic approach that will not deliver long term and sustainable value to individuals affected and the larger society who have been devasted by the pandemic and the attendant effects of social distancing and movement restrictions, and more much the deaths recorded.

He noted that through Life Coaching, emphasizing emotional therapy, people can have their lives well reshaped positively, in which case they can get their lives back and receive positive perspectives from which to view events during the crisis period, in a manner that people directly affected will live their lives, going forward, with renewed optimism, maximum energy and in anticipation of a better future with reduced anxiety and trauma.

On leadership development, Oyemi noted that the period, post COVID-19 calls for strong and purposeful leadership in every sector emphasizing that the true value of leadership is empathy and trust. He identifies that Life Coaching has a huge responsibility in leadership development especially during such a major crisis such as the case of Coronavirus pandemic.

“Life Coaching, emotional wellness, and mental strength are very important aspects of recovery. These focus on the innermost part of every human, through which outer energy can be exercised. Without adequate emotional and mental energy, depression and trauma will set in which has far more devastating effects than the COVID-19 itself. ‘The spirit of a man bears any infirmities and diseases, but a broken spirit no one can bear” Oyemi says.

He emphasized that those in leadership, either political or in business, need Life Coaches to help them in navigating the crisis period and post-crises “Life Coaching is to the mind what physical exercise is to the body, and this calls for leaders to seek the support of Life Coaches who will work them through complex decision making. Life Coaching has a serious role to play in post-COVID-19 Life Recovery” he says.

Andy Oyemi obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business/Health Service Administration from Monroe College, USA. He also earned masters degree credits in Pastoral Care from Fordham University in NYC, USA.

He is a holder of several professional certifications as an instructor, and facilitator. He received certification from the U.S Federal Emergency Management Institute-FEMA( under Dept of Homeland security). Andy also spent a number of years working with US corporate and public firms to promote life coaching. He has invested his skills and experience in helping companies and cooperates in diverse industries.

