COVID-19: Porsche deliveries down by 5 per cent in first-quarter

By Theodore Opara

IN the first three months of 2020, Porsche handed over 53,125 cars to customers worldwide. Compared to the year before, deliveries were down by five percent due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cayenne was the most popular model with 18,417 deliveries. It was followed by the Macan with 15,547 vehicles.

The current Porsche 911 model series is also popular with customers: the sports car icon was delivered 8,482 times. This represents an increase of 16 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. The Taycan, the first all-electric Porsche sports car, which has been on the market since the end of 2019, was already delivered 1,391 times to customers in the first quarter.

“We are not alone in clearly feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our deliveries. But our focus now is on standing together with our business partners worldwide. Working together, we are in a position to react quickly and appropriately to further developments,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “After this challenging first quarter, we are now actively preparing to restart production. Our top priority will always be the health of our employees, the employees of our retail partners and, of course, the health of our customers. We are confident that the outlook is positive, not least because we see a clear recovery in the Chinese market; almost all of our Porsche Centers there have already reopened.”

China and USA remain the strongest markets: 14,098 Porsche cars were handed over to Chinese customers in the first quarter of 2020, making China the single market with the highest number of deliveries. USA took second place again with 11,994 deliveries. In Germany, Porsche was able to hand over 5,214 cars to customers. 16,787 units were delivered in the European market. Customers in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East received 22,031 cars.

