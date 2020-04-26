COVID-19: Police battle joggers as woman slumps, dies in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Policemen enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown at Opobo junction, along Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia state, had a hectic time Sunday, dispersing over 1,000 joggers who came for their usual morning exercise in the area.

Some of the joggers resisted the police team who blocked the junction warning them to return to their homes.

Chanting solidarity songs, the joggers stormed a popular radio station in the area protesting the action of the police. They became irate and started throwing stones at the gate of the station.

They were also heard singing that COVID-19 is a scam and urged the Police to allow them continue with their exercise.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in the area as a woman aged about 70, slumped and died at the popular Opobo junction.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the woman appeared to be on her way to church when she slumped in the area. She died before she could receive medical attention.

“The woman fell down as she was walking. From the way she was dressed, she appeared like someone going to church. Everyone was shocked because she did not complain of any ill health. No one could even identify her. The police later took her away.”

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unsuccessful, as he could not take repeated calls placed to his mobile phone.

