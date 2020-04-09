COVID-19: Plateau residents in last minute shopping ahead of lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong.

Jos – Ahead of the total lockdown which begins 12am Thursday to 11pm on Wednesday, the 15th, residents of Jos/Bukuru metropolis in Plateau State are frantically engaging in last minutes shopping to enable them stock their homes with foodstuff.

This is even as traders are increasing the cost of items to enable them make more gains despite the sorry situation.

Vanguard’s check show residents trooping to the Farin Gada, Terminus, tomato markets in Jos North as well as the building material, Bukuru and other neighborhood markets in Jos South local government area.

However, prices of foodstuff have increased greatly as a small paint bucket of tomato which went for between N300 and N350 is now N600. Other items in the market are also having

A resident, Esther Umaru said, with or without lockdown, people who can afford would still go the markets because despite the COVID-19 disease, many homes will still celebrate Easter which falls this week.

She observed, “I also went to the Farin Gada market on Wednesday and Thursday. The uncontrolled crowd was scary, even the social distance we are talking about, no one cared for such. The market was so full and prices of items also skyrocketed. I am really sad because of the exploitation at this time when we ought to be sober.

“Although many people rushed to the market because of lockdown but I still think with or without it, those who can afford would still go because of the Easter celebration.”

Meanwhile, the State government is insisting that residents obey the directive and stay indoors for the six days except those on essential duty as any defaulter would be dealt with.

So far, despite testing over 40 suspected cases, Plateau State is yet to record any case of COVID-19 and residents pray it remains that way.

