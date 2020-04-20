COVID-19: Plateau Govt appeals for calm as citizens await palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Plateau State government has solicited the understanding of the vulnerable expecting some palliatives during this challenging time as the government said it is still awaiting the release of items for distribution from the federal government.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden who chairs the State government COVID-19 palliative committee pleaded with citizens to be patient as the State is doing its best to ensure all concerned groups get the palliatives due to them.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Simon Lalong had constituted the Committee last week and ordered immediate distribution of palliative to the vulnerable in the society.

Speaking shortly after the Committee’s inaugural sitting at the Government House, Jos, Professor Tyoden said that Committee members, drawn from all relevant segments of the society have identified how the assignment would be carried out smoothly as modality for carrying out the exercise would involving even local government Councilors and Ward Heads in the hinterlands.

The Committee he added has been separated into four groups which would engage in procurement, donations, transportation and distribution and though the State has made some provisions, the items are not enough hence, “We are waiting for what is coming from the federal government so that we can put everything together and make it go round.”

He identified those who will benefit from the expected palliatives to included, “orphans, widows, people living with disability and the aged” and stressed, “those on salaries from government MDAs and beneficiaries of the federal government Social Investment Programme, SIP will not be included.”

