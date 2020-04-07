COVID-19: Plateau declares 6 days total lockdown for fumigation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Government has directed a total lockdown of the state from 12 midnight of Thursday, April 9, 2020 to 11pm of Wednesday, April 15, to enable it carry out a state-wide fumigation across the 17 local government areas of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Simon Lalong of the state who is the Chairman of COVID-19 Monitoring and Enforcement Task force who announced this while giving a progress report on the fight against the virus, informed that during the period, “there will be no movement of any kind except for staff on essential duty which include security agencies, medical and health workers, Power and Energy staff, Fire Service, Media, Telecom operators, fuel tankers.”

According to him, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government constituted a monitoring and enforcement task force under my Chairmanship. The Task Force has the following sub-committees: awareness and advocacy, Medical Facility Management and Health Services, Enforcement, Border Management and Traffic secretariat and Logistics. A situation room was also created under the Secretariat and Logistics Committee to collate information and monitor activities of the various committees and the Local Governments.

Among others, the governor said, “Government has concluded plans to carry out a State-wide fumigation exercise which will cover Jos-Bukuru Metropolis and all the 17 Local Governments Areas of the State. To this effect, I am directing a total lockdown, effective 12 midnight of Thursday 9th April 2020 to 11pm of Wednesday 15th April 2020.

During this period, there will be no movement of any kind except for staff on essential duty.

“These include: Security Agencies; Medical and Health workers; Power and Energy Staff; Fire Service; Media; Telecom Operators; Fuel Tankers. At this point, let me express our deep appreciation to corporate organisations and individuals that have so far contributed to the Plateau Covid-19 Endowment Fund both in cash and in kind. In all the operations so far, a number of challenges have arisen which we are working hard to address in conjunction with key partners including the Federal Government.

