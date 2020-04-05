COVID-19: Philantropist urges Osun to set up mini hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

*Donates cash and medical kits to 10 LGAs

In his contribution to curbing the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 in Osun State, philanthropist and politician, Olubiyi Fadeyi – Ajagunla has called on the state government to set up 600-bed mini hospitals with full amenities and disinfect strategic locations in the state, with Ejigbo township as one of the centres.

In a statement signed by the former candidate of African Democratic Congress ADC in the Osun State central Senatorial election, also urged the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to seek the assistance of the Federal Government.

According to Fadeyi – Ajagunla, “Osun government should request for N2.5billion as well as seek the support of corporate, private sectors and NGO’s to help to provide amenities for the proposed centre.

“The state needs protective gears, face masks, hand gloves for the front-line workers and to start the training of more front-line workers to combat COVID-19 pandemic. In my private capacity, Ajagunla Foundation will increase ongoing distribution of hands sanitizers and surgical masks to the people of the state,”said Ajagunla.

He advised the government to enforce a law of ‘No Mask, No Movement’ even after the 2 weeks restrictions placed on the state. He further charges the government on the need to give daily briefings to the citizens of the state in order to avail them with the knowledge about the approach and mechanism put in place to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic in the state.

Recently Ajagunla Foundation, founded by him commenced the distribution of hand sanitizers across the 10 Local Government Areas in Osun Central and also extended cash gift to his constituency to ameliorate hunger in the ongoing lock-down period.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: