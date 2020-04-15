COVID 19: PFN scribe calls for national day of prayer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

NATIONAL Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, yesterday, called for a national day of prayer to atone for our numerous sins which brought about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement titled: “Disobedience: Coronavirus and Deuteronomy 28:15-68 (A call for national day of prayer)”, Apostle Kure cautioned that except we urgent steps are taken, nature will soon snap to bring retribution if we do not fix what we and our leaders have spoilt.

He said: “Deuteronomy 28:15-68 is eating us up now. COVID 19 as it is called calls for a time of sober retrospection. There has been nothing like since creation that has ever affected all the nation’s of the earth.

“When have we ever had our lives suspended by law and disease as described in Deuteronomy 28:66 like now? We don’t seem to find strength to defeat Boko Haram (Deuteronomy 28:25), and locusts are eating up East Africa (Deuteronomy 28:38). Foreigners are taking over our economy and our rich, rule us as strangers (Deuteronomy 28:33,43-44). All because we didn’t serve the Lord with joy.”

He said: “We have crossed the lines in all frontiers of truth, nature, science, humanity and morality and broken the everlasting covenants that God put in place to keep the balance. As it is today, we will continue to pay the price except we heed God’s warnings.

“We need to return to God the Creator of Heavens and the earth to repair what has been torn apart and broken.

“We need to rethink all our ways, and to bring repentance to the Creator, and begin repair a broken world. God has sent His first warning, Coronavirus: of biblical proportion of plagues expected in the last days.”

Vanguard

