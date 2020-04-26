COVID-19 patients go into hiding in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, on Sunday urged residents of Maiduguri to be on the alert after two positive patients went into hiding in the state.

Kwaya-Bura, who is also a member of the state High Powered Committee on COVID-19, stated this while giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said a 24-year-old male and a 42-year-old female have gone into hiding to avoid being taken to an isolation centre.

Kwaya-Bura, who is the Secretary of the task force, said surveillance teams have been deployed to locate and return them to the isolation centre.

He said: “The male patient at first responded to a phone call from the team after his sample was collected but switched off his phone when he learnt he tested positive.

“When samples of patients with contacts to index cases are collected, they are normally advised to go on self-isolation.

“They give their contacts so they can be reached when the results are out. This is the standard medical procedure.

“You can’t detain someone with suspected contact. We do not have the lawful powers to do that. Other patients were also allowed to leave but they came into isolation centres and we have 19 of them in two isolation centres

“However, the young man in question chose to go into hiding.”

Kwaya-Bura called on anyone who tests positive to the virus not to see it as a death sentence as the majority of those who tested positive have recovered from the disease.

The commissioner added: “The 16 COVID-19 cases recorded in Borno emanated from community transmission while 14 others were connected to the index case.” (NAN)

