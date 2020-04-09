Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has criticized the state government’s closure of markets and relocation of market women to schools where, in tight spaces, they are forced to trade in conditions that poses danger to their health and could compromise the efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement released by his campaign organization today, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu described the fumigation of markets as a necessary, well-intended action but questioned the method of the state government including closure of market and “ill-thought” relocation of the market women to schools ill-equipped for trade.

He said: “The state government’s decision to fumigate markets is a necessary action in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. However, we believe that this can be carried out in a more organized way without exposing our market women to unnecessary danger.”

“For instance, we consider it ironic that the state government is shutting the market and asking the women to trade in schools where they are huddled together in tight, unfavorable spaces. This makes a mockery of the social distancing guidelines and increases the danger of contraction and spread amongst the women.”

“Considering further that after the conduct of trade, all of these women will return to their homes and communities, a single case in the ill-equipped schools, where they are exposed to the elements of nature, could wreak great havoc and jeopardize other efforts to contain the virus.”

“We believe that the state government could fumigate the markets using time rations, similar to what is done by home and office owners, to prevent complete shutdown and evacuation.”

“Last month in Ghana, the government carried out similar fumigation exercise in over 1000 markets and by the next day, the traders of essential items were back at their stalls with necessary protective gears and prosper distancing.”

“We believe that this is an example the Edo state government can follow instead of subjecting our market women, who fill important role in our society, to harsh conditions and putting their health on the line.”

Vanguard

