COVID-19 palliatives: ‘Why Nigerians, politicians have crisis of trust’

LAGOS— A pro-democracy campaigner, Yinka Popoola, yesterday, said that the controversy over the distribution of palliatives to struggling Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown exposes the crisis of trust in Nigerian politics.

He spoke against the backdrop of the controversy over the distribution of palliatives especially the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, scheme.

The founder of the global democratic gauge, Rate Your Leader app, said the crisis of confidence is a product of a deteriorating system that should be fixed urgently through digital interventions like Rate Your Leader app.

Popoola said: “How can Nigerian trust their politicians when Nigeria’s politicians don’t trust each other?

“Lawmakers find themselves in an unprecedented situation. Of course, there are going to be delays getting help to people that need it most as our government scrambles to create new and complex social programmes overnight. On the other hand, legitimate scrutiny of their performance and the final destination of this money should not be seen as being motivated only by personal greed.

“Rate Your Leader was created to develop relationships of trust between electors and elected but in a time of national crisis, our lawmakers need to set a much better example by working together in the national interest.”

