COVID-19 Palliative: Philanthropist distributes food items, cash to indigenes

It was celebration galore in Orsu local government Area in Imo state, as indigenes, one after the other besieged the Home of Philanthropist, Entrepreneur and Founder of Ogazi Foundation and Ogazi Women Initiative, Prince Christopher Obi (Ogazi) to collect their food items and cash that will sustain each family for weeks to cushion the effect and hardship that the stay-at-home order has brought upon the masses in other to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. Thanks to Prince Obi large heart and timely Philanthropist interventions.

The CEO of Reality Oil and Gass Popular called Ogazi by his numerous admirers thought it wise to reach out to his people and community at this critical moment in the history of the world as we battle COVID-19 pandemic. It will be recalled that both the federal and most of the state governments have asked their citizens to stay at home for another two weeks and most of these people earn their daily living on daily basis hence the hardship. Prince Obi who has always been in the forefront of empowering the youth, women and the less privilege through his foundation for the past 15 years and despite being stocked abroad as a result of lockdown, rose to the occasion last week to complement government efforts by distributing food items such as 500 bags of rice, tubers of yam and cash to the people of Orsu LGA as his contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Prince Obi has always added value to his people and making life better for them not for political gain because he’s not contesting for any post but just to give back to the society and put a smile on their faces.

