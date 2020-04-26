COVID-19 palliative: Inner Wheel donates food items to Lagos families

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Executive members of Inner Wheel District 911 Nigeria, led by the District Chairman, Adejumoke Odulaja, recently donated food items to families in densely-populated Onipanu community, Lagos State.

The distribution, which took place at Majolate area of the community, saw over 400 families smile home with items including rice, beans, gari, noodles and bread.

According to Odulaja, “the original idea was to give out 250 packs, but on seeing the massive crowd, we had to order for more food items.

“Even though we could not meet everyone’s need, we are glad a lot of families left the venue with joy in their hearts.”

ALSO READ:

The project funded by members and friends of the organisation, also featured sensitisation on hygiene best practices and social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Odulaja called on government to partner the organisation for effective grassroots outreach, especially in the distribution of palliatives to the grassroots during the current COVID-19 pandemic in which many are already suffering from what she called ‘hunger virus’.

Speaking on the food donated by Inner Wheel, she said: “Inner Wheel is known for impacting and touching the lives of the less-privileged in the society. We are ladies of substance and integrity. I pray God heals our land and the world in general.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: