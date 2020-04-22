COVID-19 Palliative: FG donates 42 trucks of food items to FCTA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has donated 42 trucks of food items to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for onward distribution to the poor and vulnerable people within the city and satellite towns.

Ms. Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, presented the donation to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Wednesday in Abuja.

She explained that the aim of the donation was to cushion the economic hardship faced by residents of the FCT, following the lockdown order by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items included 10 trucks of rice, 30 trucks of grains, and two trucks of vegetable oil, amongst others.

NAN also reports that five trucks of rice and two trucks of oil had earlier been handed over to the FCTA.

Ms. Farouq said another five trucks of rice and thirty trucks of grains would arrive in the city on Thursday from Lagos State.

” We have just handed over five trucks of rice now, five trucks are on their way and two trucks of vegetable oil and grains from strategic grain reserve are also on their way; by tomorrow FCTA will receive them.

” For the grain, we are looking at about thirty trucks, ” she said.

Responding, Bello commended the Federal Government for the gesture to the FCTA through the provision of the food items.

He, however, urged all residents to stay calm and obey the stay at home order to contain the spread of the virus.

The minister said the government was aware of the plight of the poor and vulnerable and would continue to do all it could to bring succour to them.

On her part, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding FCT worthy to benefit from the Federal Government intervention; being the second state with the highest number of people affected by COVID-19.

Aliyu, who is also the Chairman of the FCT Palliatives Committee, said the FCTA would adopt the same method used in distributing the FCT palliatives to the residents of the FCT.

