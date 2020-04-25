COVID-19: OYTRMA commences free distribution of face masks to motorcyclists, tricyclists, drivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYTRMA) in collaboration with the National Bag Makers Association of Nigeria, on Friday, commenced the free distribution of face masks, specially designed for motorcycle operators, tricycle riders and commercial drivers in support of the state government in its efforts at containing the spread of the COVID-19.

The event, held at the trailer park of the agency located at Sanyo, in Ibadan, had in attendance various transport operators in the state.

In his remarks at the event, the Director-General of the agency, Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, maintained that the virus could easily spread through the means of transportation and poor hygiene.

He, therefore, charged the transport operators to adhere strictly to a number of passengers to be conveyed as enforced by the state government, while making use of the face mask giving to them to help safeguard and prevent virus and dust in the course of discharging their duties.

Fagbemi said: “As you know the issue of COVID-19 has to do with social distancing, washing of hands also using of nose masks as a preventive method to ensure that we curtail the spread of Coronavirus.”

“As an agency and also to support the good work of Governor Seyi Makinde, we thought it wise with one of our partners to have masks that can also be useful and be giving freedom to those in the transport sector,” added.

The co-donor of the face masks, totalling five thousand pieces, Mr Kola Olayemi, opined that the fight against the pandemic should be a collective effort and also promised to provide more if the face masks, adding that the first supply has been exhausted.

“The motivation behind this gesture is to complement the state government in its bid at curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.”

“We appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for doing what he could, to curtail the virus, but we know that as individuals, we need to support him, because, his efforts can not be enough for the people of Oyo State in curtailing the virus, he noted.

Various transport operators present at the flag-off promised to properly use the facemasks and adhere strictly to the directives of the state government on COVID-19 pandemic

