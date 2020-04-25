Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19: OYTRMA commences free distribution of face masks to motorcyclists, tricyclists, drivers

On 1:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: UNIBEN announces compulsory use of face masks by staff, students

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYTRMA) in collaboration with the National Bag Makers Association of Nigeria, on Friday, commenced the free distribution of face masks, specially designed for motorcycle operators, tricycle riders and commercial drivers in support of the state government in its efforts at containing the spread of the COVID-19.

The event, held at the trailer park of the agency located at Sanyo, in Ibadan, had in attendance various transport operators in the state.

Also read: Easter like never before: Adeboye, Kumuyi, Olukoya, Oritsejafor tell followers

In his remarks at the event, the Director-General of the agency, Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, maintained that the virus could easily spread through the means of transportation and poor hygiene.

He, therefore, charged the transport operators to adhere strictly to a number of passengers to be conveyed as enforced by the state government, while making use of the face mask giving to them to help safeguard and prevent virus and dust in the course of discharging their duties.

Fagbemi said: “As you know the issue of COVID-19 has to do with social distancing, washing of hands also using of nose masks as a preventive method to ensure that we curtail the spread of Coronavirus.”

“As an agency and also to support the good work of Governor Seyi Makinde, we thought it wise with one of our partners to have masks that can also be useful and be giving freedom to those in the transport sector,” added.

The co-donor of the face masks, totalling five thousand pieces, Mr Kola Olayemi, opined that the fight against the pandemic should be a collective effort and also promised to provide more if the face masks, adding that the first supply has been exhausted.

“The motivation behind this gesture is to complement the state government in its bid at curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.”

“We appreciate Governor Seyi Makinde for doing what he could, to curtail the virus, but we know that as individuals, we need to support him, because, his efforts can not be enough for the people of Oyo State in curtailing the virus, he noted.

Various transport operators present at the flag-off promised to properly use the facemasks and adhere strictly to the directives of the state government on COVID-19 pandemic

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!