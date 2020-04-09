COVID-19: Osun Rep, Wole Oke donates ₦15m palliatives to govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Moved by the present plight of the people, the member representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Rep.Oke Busayo Wole Oke has made a personal donation of 600 bags of rice estimated at ₦15m to the state COVID-19 Committee for distribution to the people of the state as palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown to halt further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the lawmaker who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts said that the palliatives were for everyone across all party lines.

He said: “On behalf of myself and Family we are donating ₦15m worth of Rice to Osun State COVID19 Relief Committee for onward distribution to the good people of the state irrespective of religion or political affiliations

“This is not the time to play politics, as of today, we have a common problem at hand which is ravaging the country and indeed the entire world, so, we must unite together and confront it collectively so that we can end it and have a state and a country we call our own

“It is after the victory over the deadly coronavirus scourage that we can start to think of politics again, am a loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the core, am not for that for now, I have to think how I can contribute my own little quota for the well being of my people”.

Oke who commended the State Governor, Chief Adegnoyega Oyetola for setting up the Committee urged the Committee to be fair and just in the management of the palliatives.

The lawmaker also urged spirited individuals and organisations to contribute generously to the relief funds which he said would complement government’s efforts in defeating the virus.

