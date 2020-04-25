Covid-19: Osun records 12 new coronavirus cases, tests 167 suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The Osun State Government on Saturday disclosed that 12 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

It stated that new cases were recorded from the fresh 167 Coronavirus tests conducted on individual in five major towns in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, revealed that the 12 new cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo.

Isamotu said the fresh tests were carried out in the last two weeks of the lockdown, adding that the lockdown has proven effective in containing spread of the virus.

This, according to the statement brings the number of active covid 19 cases in the state to 13

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard on phone, Isamotu said most of those tested were mainly people who came into the state despite the lockdown.

He added sources in various communities informed the state taskforce on covid 19 of influx of people in various communities from whom the state collect samples.

He stated the need for communities to report suspected person who might be sneaking into the state to the taskforce for action.

The Commissioner urged residents of the State not to panic but should continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive of the State government, keep social distancing and observe all precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

He also reiterated that the ban on public gatherings remains in force, just as he urged residents to take the wearing of face mask seriously as it is now compulsory across the state.

