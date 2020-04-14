Covid-19: Osanebi fetes Ndokwa East leaders at Easter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Osanebi has again donated food items worth millions of naira to constituents across communities in Ndokwa East local government area as part of this year’s Easter celebrations.

The donation by the lawmaker who represents Ndokwa East in the House, came barely two weeks after he distributed food items worth over N50 million to the people to cushion the effects of the lockdown order resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The food items which includes; rams, goats, bags of rice, groundnut oil, processed tomatoes, indomie noodles among others were directly delivered to the houses of leaders in Ndokwa East who were the beneficiaries of the second phase of the distribution of the food packages since the commencement of the two weeks restriction of movement order by the state government.

Osanebi thanked the leaders for their support and dedication to the fight against the dreaded coronavirus in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa nation, stressing that the food items were meant to minimize the effects of the lockdown in the locality.

Saying the gesture was a token of his appreciation to those helping the government to consolidate on its plans, especially during this trying times, he urged the leaders to help enforce the sit-at-home order in the state.

Osanebi expressed optimism that the donation would stimulate and encourage the leaders to do more and commended them for their selfless services to the people of Ndokwa East.

He also commended the leaders for their mentorship and leadership roles, appealing to them to sustain their support and prayers for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration.

Osanebi assured the people of Ndokwa East of continued quality representation, emphasizing that more people-oriented projects, as well as enhanced welfare packages, would be attracted to the area.

In their different responses, the leaders commended Osanebi for his kind gesture, noting that the palliatives would go along way in cushioning the effect of the global lockdown.

Recall that Osanebi had in the wake of the lockdown in the State, donated 650 bags of rice, 600 cartons of noodles, 250 cartons of groundnut oil, 500 cartons of tin tomatoes, other food items, detergents and N10 million cash to his constituents. He also opened his fish lake worth millions of naira to the people to harvest freely to cushion the effects of the lockdown order.

