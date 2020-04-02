Covid 19: Ooni commissions Oro deity to embark on cleansing ritual in Ile-Ife

Kindly Share This Story:

Residents of Ile-Ife, Osun State have charged to stay indoor throughout today as a masquerade would be performing traditional rite to cleanse the land of the deadly Coronavirus.

According to a public service announcement signed by Chief Oyelami Awoyode on behalf of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and made available to Vanguard on Thursday morning, the Oro deity would be moving around the entire Ife town to perform spiritual rite against the spread of the virus.

The rite, according to the announcement, is also aimed to return peace to the land and the country as a whole.

It also warned residents to steer clear the streets as the deity is not to be seen by any human.

As at the time of filing this report, a resident in Ile-Ife, Adetoyese Yusuf confirmed that the Oro deity has begun the ritual rite across the town.

The announcement stated that the ritual would commence at 8 am and ends at 6pm.

Vanguard

