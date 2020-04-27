Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson & Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, announced that one of the suspected killers of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri, was among those that tested positive to COVID-19 in the state, increasing the number from three to seven.

Governor Akeredolu, who stated this on his twitter handle in Akure, said: “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo State. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

Akeredolu said: “The Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.”

Vanguard, however, gathered that the patients include the policeman, who drove the police officer that tested positive from Lagos, the murder suspect and one other from the Plaza area in Akure metropolis.

Akeredolu said: “The case of this individual who is a police officer is unique. He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo State while awaiting his results.

“Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned to Lagos.

“According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment.

“While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, we do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the law to risk the lives of others.”

Also speaking with Vanguard, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said that the police officer, who is now the fifth case, allegedly left after he dropped his colleague in Akure, but had turned himself in this morning for treatment.

Dr. Adegbenro said: “The two latest cases have been isolated at the Infectious disease hospital along Igbatoro road for treatment and proper monitoring.

“That government had also begun line tracing of police officers at the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, facility where the suspected killer was detained before he was remanded.”

Also, a suspected COVID-19 patient, who escaped from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex, UNIMEDTHC, in Ondo town, Ondo State has returned.

The patient, it was gathered, was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Oluwole Ige, said the patient has shown symptoms of the disease but his report was still being expected.

Dr. Ige said: “I can tell you that the patient has returned to the hospital. We are on top of the situation. He is still a suspected case.

“We are waiting for the result of the test conducted for him and two others.”

Osun loses 2 COVID-19 patients

Meanwhile, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that two out of the 12 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Osun have died.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the Oke Fia Government House in Osogbo.

He said two of the 12 patients, who died of the disease, contacted it in Lagos State and did not make themselves available for treatment before returning to the state.

Oyetola said: “However, it is saddening that we have recorded 12 new cases in the state, including three of our health workers, with two fatalities, both of whom were males with underlying health conditions.

“Six of the newly detected 12 cases were returnees from negbouring West African country, Benin Republic; two recently returned to the state from Lagos; three had contact with previously confirmed cases; while the remaining one, who was suffering from tuberculosis, was hurriedly ferried in from Ibadan.

The cases we have on our hands are simply the consequences of breaching the lockdown directives of the State Government by some citizens of the state.”

