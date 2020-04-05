Covid-19: Okowa’s Principal Secretary, Hilary gives to Ogwashi-Uku inmates

Kindly Share This Story:

Principal Secretary to Delta State Governor, Mr Hilary Obiegbulem has donated food and other items to prison inmates in Ogwashi-Uku as part of the stock up necessity for the COVID-19 lockdown.

The items presented on behalf of the Principal Secretary by Comrade Fejiro Oliver, include bags of rice, bags of garri, cartons of noodles, cartons of beverages, cartons of detergent, gallons of groundnut oil, packs of food seasoning, cartons of tin tomatoes and hand sanitizers.

Presenting the items, Mr. Hilary Obiegbule, said he joined the ranks of humanitarians in the world to show love to prison inmates as part of the lockdown necessity of COVID-19 which may have affected the turn out of such items to them.

He said, “It was done to help them have what to eat this period of lockdown, as most persons who come to visit them with food are unable to move this period to donate.”

Receiving the items, Deputy Controller of Prison, Frank Okonkwo commended the donor adding that the items would go a long way to help the inmates.

He also applauded the government for taking the bold step to assist inmates who were owing bail bond of N50,000 and below.

According to the DCP, the state government had requested for names of persons owing N50,000 and below as bail conditions, to be forwarded to them to defray in order to get the prison to decongest to stop COVID-19 spread.

