Covid 19: Okorocha splashes palliatives on constituents

By Vincent Ujumadu, Chinonso Alozie & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, handed over thousands of food items as palliatives to twelve local government areas in his senatorial district.

Okorocha through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that the palliatives were only for the vulnerables in Imo West senatorial district.

The palliatives were distributed to the various local government areas from the Rochas Foundation of Africa, located around Akwakuma in Owerri, as supervised by the chairman of the palliative committee and Okorocha’s legislative aide, Steve Asimobi.

The items listed that were donated to the needy included thousands of cartons of noodles, bags of rice, tubers of yam, among others.

According to the statement, “Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has stormed his Imo West senatorial District with bumper palliative items. The idea was to make sure that a good number of vulnerable constituents get the items.

“He commended governments at all levels in the country and other patriotic Nigerians for showing quality leadership by sharing the Covid-19 occasioned palliative items to vulnerable Nigerians across the country without considering the political party they belong to or the religion they adhere to.

“Okorocha said that with this development, Nigerians have once more demonstrated oneness as a people beyond partisan politics, describing the development as a healthy one.

“Senator Okorocha spoke while launching what could also be regarded as mother of all palliative measures for the twelve local governments that make up Imo West senatorial District, on Monday, at the premises of Rochas Foundation College for Africa, Sipbat Owerri, stating that he has made it big to ensure that the palliative items get to a good number of the targeted groups in each of the wards in the twelve local governments.

“Represented at the event by Barr. Steve Asimobi, chairman of the central committee for the palliative and also a senior legislative aide to the Senator, said the senator had set up a committee in each local government to ensure transparent and easy administration of the palliative items.

“Items for the palliative include thousands of bags of rice, thousands of cartons of noodles, thousands of tubers of yam and so on.

“He thanked the security agents who assisted the committee to ensure that the trailers or lorries conveying the items to Owerri arrived safely and also helped to see that the items got to the local governments and then, the wards for sharing, stating that the smooth administration of the palliative packages would not have been possible without the help of the security personnel.”

Adopt human face in enforcement, Okonkwo tells security operatives

Worried by the recent clash between youths and policemen who were enforcing the stay –at –home at Nkpor in Idemili North local government area, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo has called on security operatives to adopt a human face while enforcing the order.

In a statement in Awka, Okonkwo, who is an aspirant to the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State said he had watched with great concern, the apparent and escalating unease in the early days of the lockdown imposed on residents by the Anambra State government to help check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that the recent shooting incidents at Nkpor and Orumba had created so much anxiety and did not tell good of the state.

He said: ”Not surprisingly, the reported killings in Nkpor, along with other violations by security agencies and the economic hardship occasioned by the lockdown, have led to demonstrations and growing restiveness among residents of the state.

“In the light of these unfortunate developments, I respectfully urge the police and other law enforcement agencies to exercise utmost restraint in enforcing the lockdown by adopting de-escalating skills to ensure things do not get out of control in their engagement with residents, who are already stressed out by the physical, emotional and economic impact of the stay at home order and the pandemic that engendered it.

“This period, more than any other, calls for humane law enforcement; done with love, empathy, thoughtfulness and restraint. Law enforcement agencies should realize that they are there primarily for the citizens and must strive always to earn their trust and those who violate their oath must be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law.”

Diocese on the Niger donates N30 million worth of food items

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion Diocese on the Niger, yesterday donated N30, million worth of food items to about 5,000 families in the Diocese.

Some of people that benefited from the donation are those from Idemili North, Idemili South, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Oyi and Dunukofia Local Government Areas of the State.

Presenting the items including bags of rice, beans, tubers of yam, cartons of noodles, cartons of Milo and cartons of Milk, to the Archdeacons and Priests in charge of the churches, the Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo,thanked all the donors from the Diocese for responding to the call to donate for the people who are finding things difficult in the ongoing lock down.

“The Diocese on its part made substantial monetary contribution for the items to be purchased for distribution to the people.

“We are here to respond to the call by our people who are not finding things easy this period of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The items being distributed to 5000 homes are thousands of bags not rice, beans, tubers of yam, cartons of milk, milo,noodles and other things.

“We want to touch homes. This is because the lockdown is hitting badly on the people. We also want to use this opportunity to ask our members to donate more for distribution to the people.

Bishop Nwokolo disclosed that it will be easy to distribute the items to the people through the Parishes and Archdeaconries, who have already compiled the list of the beneficiaries.

“While we observe the lockdown, we urge the people to stay at home, maintain all the directives of the government to avoid being infected by the pandemic virus.

“We are equally praying because prayers are important especially now the pandemic seem to have surpassed all human understanding.”

Wife of the Bishop Dr, Mrs Elsie Nwokolo called on families particularly, mothers to use the opportunity of lockdown and stay-at-home, to build love understanding, pray for the families and teach the children the word of God.

Onitsha community embarks on sensitization, fumigation

Determined to ensure that the ravaging coronavirus pandemic do not spread in Fegge and its environs, the executives of Housing Estate Community, Fegge, Onitsha have embarked on door to door sensitization and fumigation exercise.

President General of the community, Hon. Afam Udeogalanya who led the exercise yesterday said the essence is to complement the efforts of the Governor Willie Obiano administration in containing the spread of the deadly virus.

Udeogalanya disclosed that they are fumigating the area against the COVID-19 pandemic, while they make extra efforts to also carry out same exercise against mosquito vectors and parasites in the area to maintain high level of healthy lifestyle in the area.

Residents of the area were also enlightened on the need to embrace the various World Health Organisation, WHO, guidelines in preventing the spread of the virus while various sanitary items were also distributed.

According to Udeogalanya, “the importance of maintaining high level of personal and community hygiene in this period of COVID-19 pandemic cannot be overemphasized.Such practices should be internalized as a tradition instead of stop-gap measure because of the present pandemic.”

The President General who also gave various cash gifts to widows in the area to cushion the effects of the present lockdown appreciated various efforts of the state government in the COVID-19 containment and urged all other public spirited individuals to lend a helping hand and lift one another in this period.

Others who spoke during the exercise include Secretary of the Estate, Obi Anaebere , Councilor representing the area, Frank Chike Udemadu, Hon Marcel Orji and Lady Chinelo Muonwe. They described the exercise as a selfless one and welcome development which should not only be encouraged but should be emulated by every community since government cannot do everything for the people.

