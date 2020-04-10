COVID-19: Okey Igwe, Abia Lawmaker, donates relief materials to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

In an effort to cushion the effects of the lockdown necessitated by the rampaging global coronavirus pandemic, the Lawmaker representing Umunneochi at the Abia State House of Assembly, Barr Okey Igwe, recently donated relief materials to the people of his constituency.

Speaking at the Umunneochi Local Government Area headquarters, venue of the presentation, Barr Igwe emphasized that the donated items were relief materials to be given to the needy in the constituency without any consideration for party affiliation or such other narrow interests but for as many indigents as can be reached. He further advised the people to practice regular hand washing, social distancing, wearing of face masks, staying indoors and observing all the guidelines rolled out by the Abia State government in the fight against the coronavirus.

Also on ground to further help sensitize the people was a team of medical doctors led by Dr A.I. Uwaezuoke, a Special Assistant to the State Governor, who enlightened the people on the virus, its prevention, management, control and treatment, assuring them that it was not a death sentence but that they should follow laid down guidelines in its prevention as spelt out by government.

In their separate reactions, the Transition Council Chairman of Umunneochi LGA, Engr Matthew Ibeh, Presidents General of communities and Councilors present, thanked Barr Okey Igwe for his kind gesture and urged other public spirited sons and daughters of Umunneochi to emulate his philanthropic spirit. They promised to ensure that the relief materials get to those who actually need them.

The relief materials the lawmaker donated included close to one hundred bags of rice, cartons of tomatoes, cartons of soaps and cartons of hand sanitizers.

VANGUARD

