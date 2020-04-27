COVID-19: Ojora of Ijora distributes food items

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the lockdown necessitated by the Corona Virus pandemic, the traditional ruler of Ojora community in Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos, Oba Fatai Aremu Aromire Ojora, has distributed food items to members of Ijora community. The relief packages which includes rice, tomatoes, onions, meat, among others are meant to provide succour for the needy and vulnerable people as a result of the Corona Virus pandemic.

While speaking to journalists at his palace, the monarch said the gesture was to support the efforts of the federal and state governments towards containing the deadly virus from spreading to other parts of the country. He also urged members of the community to stick to rules and regulations of the government for their own good.

His words: “ Government alone cannot provide for everyone without support from individuals and groups. I will advise everyone to maintain social distancing and practise good hygiene. COVID-19 is very dangerous, it has no respect for human life. Therefore, people should try to avoid it. I have been given to the needy for the past twenty-six years because it gives me joy whenever I am with my people. I am a grassroots man and anytime my people are mourning, I mourn with them and whenever they are celebrating, I celebrate with them.” he said.

Continuing, he added, “I also advise other community leaders to emulate this gesture because it is very important to put smiles on the faces of people in the time of difficulty.”

Vanguard

