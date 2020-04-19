COVID-19: Ogun confirms 2 new cases, 6 discharged

Kindly Share This Story:

…as mobile testing commences this week

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker on Sunday announced two additional cases of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state.

The Commissioner, who made the disclosure said, “this was the situation as at 11:30pm on Saturday”, disclosed that facilities for mobile testing would be made public this week.

“Altogether, 12 confirmed cases (9 males; 3 females) have been recorded at the time”, Coker said.

The two new COVID-19 cases in Ogun, according to her, had contact with an earlier case who reportedly had international travel history.

Coker said the patients are currently under close monitoring in one of the Isolation Centres in the State.

To stem the tide of the virus spreading beyond these new cases, “all close contacts of the patients have been promptly identified and placed under observation, while authorities continue contact tracing to identify, isolate and quarantine all other possible contacts,” the commissioner added.

“Of the 12 cases, so far reported in the State, seven were ‘imported cases’. Five out of the 12 had five international travel histories, while the other two cases had travelled to Lagos (local travel histories). The other five cases contracted the virus through those who had these travel records”.

“Ogun had investigated 210 contacts across 6 local government areas. 110 had been isolated and discharged after test conducted on them proved negative. About 100 others are currently under observation”.

“The local government areas where cases had been discovered include: Ipokia (73), Sagamu (71), Ewekoro (39), Yewa South (24), Obafemi Owode (3) and Odogbolu (3)”.

However, “in addition to the 9 confirmed cases scattered across these LGAs, three confirmed cases have emerged from Ikenne LGA, making it the 7th affected local government area”.

Coker reiterated the State government preparedness to combat the coronavirus with the purchase of two molecular laboratories, while plans for mobile testing facilities have also been concluded.

“In addition, the government is also establishing drive-through testing facilities, all in an effort to test as many as possible so as to truly confirm that numbers of positive cases we have are true reflection of the situation in our state”, Coker stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: