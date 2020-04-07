COVID-19: NPDC donates medical items to Delta govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) on Tuesday donated medical items to Delta State Government to support the government’s measures at checking the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Making the donation at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, the Managing Director of NPDC, Mr Mansur Sambo, said that the donation was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility philosophy.

Sambo, who was represented by the Manager, Community Relations of the company, Mr Dahiru Abubakar, stated that the items were mainly for use by medical doctors and nurses who will be in the first line of action in managing any positive case of the pandemic.

READ ALSO:

He disclosed that items donated included cartons of hand sanitisers, hand gloves, personal protective equipment and face mask.

“These medical fittings are specially meant for doctors and other medical professionals.

“We are providing these in realisation of the roles doctors and nurses are playing in the fight against the pandemic as doctors have enormous work to do.

“This is our contribution to ensure that Covid-19 is eliminated not just in Delta, but the world at large.

“Other interventions will come from NPDC to show responsiveness to the situation,” Sambo said.

Receiving the items, Commissioner for Health in Delta, Dr. Mordi Ononye, thanked NPDC for the donation, saying “on behalf of our Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Covid-19 Team Leader in the state, we accept these truck-loads of gifts.

“NPDC has shown that it is socially responsive, as the materials are for those in the frontline of Covid-19 response; they will be properly put to use.

“Government of Delta is most appreciative of this gesture and we pray that we continue to stay without having any case because, as at the end of yesterday, we had not recorded any positive case of the virus.

“But, we are not resting on our oars; we will continue to strengthen our activities to ensure the safety of Deltans.”

Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, his Oil and Gas counterpart, Chief Emmanuel Angbaduba, were among the state government officials who witnessed the event.

Kindly Share This Story: