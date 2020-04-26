Breaking News
COVID-19: Nollywood has incurred huge losses — Seyi Shay

The pandemic COVID-19 has left many casualties in its wake since it broke out last December in Wuhan, China. Nothing has been spared; economies, social lives, human lives and practically everything we knew is never the way it used to be.

Voicing her own private torture and concern, Nigerian singer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, better known as Seyi Shay, revealed how the pandemic has affected her.

“I don’t even want to talk about how much money I have lost because of this global lockdown. Shows, endorsement deals and all. I pray Almighty restores everything that my fellow artistes and you have lost,” she says on her Twitter handle.

Seyi Shay is known for songs like Yolo Yolo, Gimme Love, Right Now, Koma Roll and many others.

