COVID-19: No nose mask, pay N300,000 fine ― Ayade to commuters

Other offenders to face 14 days quarantine

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, on Monday came hard on commuters over non-compliance to the no mask no movement order adding that offenders will pay N300 thousand to get their impounded vehicles back.

Ayade directed that security agents should, henceforth, impound any vehicle carrying passengers who are not wearing nose masks

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media &Publicity, Mr Christian Ita Ayade directed that security agents should impound vehicles conveying passengers without nose mask.

“Following the low compliance level with the no mask, no movement order in the state, the state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has issued the following directives: That security agent should henceforth impound any vehicle carrying passengers who are not wearing nose masks

“Such impounded vehicles, which must be towed to the secretariat of the COVID-19 task force, should only be released after the payment of N300,000 (three hundred thousand Naira) fine by the owner of the vehicle

“That Individuals, no matter their standing in the society, who are found in public without nose masks, should be arrested on the spot and quarantined for 14 days,” the release read.

