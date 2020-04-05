COVID-19: NNPC says no mass infection in its estate

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Saturday said there was no mass outbreak of Coronavirus infection at its facility in Garki, FCT.

The corporation made the clarification in a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr. Lennie Obateru, in Abuja.

He said that the Corporation was aware of all the actions taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the singular case, which for now, had remained an isolated incident.

He explained that the said case, involving a non-member of staff of the corporation, had to do with the individual who had just returned from the United Kingdom and developed symptoms of the disease.

”His case was said to have been confirmed positive by the NCDC after undergoing a laboratory test and in line with NCDC approved protocol.

” All residents of the affected apartment were moved out and placed in isolation, while officials of NCDC undertook disinfection of the flat and adjoining areas to eliminate the chances of community infection,” he said.

Obateru said that the NNPC had embarked on public awareness within NNPC and beyond including sharing with the residents of the Estate guidelines on successful self-supervised isolation.

He added that awareness on how to ensure strict adherence to all NCDC prescribed safety measures designed to tackle the COVID-19 was also created.

